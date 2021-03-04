Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

