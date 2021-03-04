The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

