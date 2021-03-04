Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 162.85 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Man Group plc has a one year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 163.20 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

