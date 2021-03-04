CIBC Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$390.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.62%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

