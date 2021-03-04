FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report released on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.
Shares of CAE opened at C$37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 955.64.
About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.