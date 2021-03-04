Barclays Downgrades Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

