RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGLXY. Societe Generale raised RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.