Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €66.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

EPA BN opened at €55.32 ($65.08) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

