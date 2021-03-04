Aspen Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aspen Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 108,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

