Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were down 9.5% on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Inseego traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 12,129,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,653,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $947.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

