Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

