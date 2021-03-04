Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.