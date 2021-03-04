Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

