Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SECCF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

