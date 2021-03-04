Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) versus Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89% Helix BioPharma N/A -325.42% -193.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agile Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 242.32%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Helix BioPharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -6.34 Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix BioPharma has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Helix BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

