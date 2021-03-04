Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.