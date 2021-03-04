ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

ICLR opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in ICON Public by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

