The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Up to $1,213.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213 ($15.85), but opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.54). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,211 ($15.82), with a volume of 37,499 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The firm has a market cap of £538.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,080.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 835.86.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.