Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 29 ($0.38). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 29.44 ($0.38), with a volume of 42,435 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.19. The stock has a market cap of £19.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.