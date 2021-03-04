Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

MDGL opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

