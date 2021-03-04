Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNA opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

