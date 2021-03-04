Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 276.4% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

