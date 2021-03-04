Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

RDUS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

