Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $17.66. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

