Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after purchasing an additional 483,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.