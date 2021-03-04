Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SANA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $24.48 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

