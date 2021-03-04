$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.54.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $334.39 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $343.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day moving average is $262.93.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

