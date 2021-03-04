ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON24’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $55.64 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

