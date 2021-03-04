Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNHAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

