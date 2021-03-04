Brokers Set Expectations for Bandwidth Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

BAND opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

