Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferro Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ferro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,955,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

