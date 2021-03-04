FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Boosted by William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.40. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

