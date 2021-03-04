Analysts Offer Predictions for WW International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WW International stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

