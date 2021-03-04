FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hays has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

