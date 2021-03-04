SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.