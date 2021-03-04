Citigroup Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $18.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

