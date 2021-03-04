Analyzing Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and bioMérieux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 0.90 $174.15 million N/A N/A bioMérieux $3.00 billion 5.16 $305.54 million $2.58 50.58

bioMérieux has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76% bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and bioMérieux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 bioMérieux 3 0 2 0 1.80

Summary

bioMérieux beats Loomis AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

