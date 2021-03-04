Analyzing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36%

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.64 $10.15 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

