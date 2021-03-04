Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.
CJT stock opened at C$171.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$205.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$206.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
