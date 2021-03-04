Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.

CJT stock opened at C$171.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$205.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$206.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

