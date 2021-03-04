Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENT opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

