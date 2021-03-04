JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

