Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €61.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.00 ($85.88).

Kion Group stock opened at €75.94 ($89.34) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.45. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

