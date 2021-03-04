NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

