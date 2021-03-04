Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

