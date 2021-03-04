RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RKFL opened at $1.61 on Thursday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

