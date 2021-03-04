Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Increases By 300.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

