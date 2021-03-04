Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Increases By 300.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

