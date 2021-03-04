Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $113.78. Approximately 706,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 537,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.43.

Specifically, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock valued at $20,455,776 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,926,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

