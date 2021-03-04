Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CYAP opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25. Cyber Apps World has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

