Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CYAP opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25. Cyber Apps World has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
