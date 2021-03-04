Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 2576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Specifically, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

