CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.45.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $53.88 on Monday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.